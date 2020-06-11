Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Wallace & Son (Crowle)
27 High Street
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN17 4LD
01724 488565
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Parker

Notice Condolences

Norman Parker Notice
Parker Norman Peacefully at his home on Tuesday 26th May 2020, Norman, aged 78 years,
of Owston Ferry.
Loving dad to Tracey, Joe,
Sam, Tom, Katie, Jake and
the late John & Tony. A devoted grandad, brother, uncle and friend
to many who will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service and interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery
on Tuesday 16th June.
Floral tributes will gratefully be received and may be sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
27 High Street, Crowle, DN17 4LD
(01724) 488565
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -