Meehan Miss Nuala Mary (Retired Primary
School Teacher)
Died peacefully on
17th December 2019 in
Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Funeral services will take place
at St Peter in Chains Church,
Chequer Road, Doncaster, DN1 2AA.
Funeral reception will be held on
Wednesday 22nd January at 4:30pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at
12 noon on Thursday 23rd January
2020 followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord,
may she rest in peace.
Further enquiries to J Steadman
& Sons, Tel: 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020