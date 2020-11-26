Home

Pam Barrer Notice
BARRER Pam Peacefully, on 19th November at her home in Bawtry
aged 78 years.
The dearly loved wife of Vin, dear mum of Lynn and the late Andrew and mother-in-law of Gary, also, the much-loved nan of Claire and a dear sister.
Funeral Service and cremation to take place on Friday 27th November 2020 at Barnby Moor memorial Park and Crematorium (DN22 8QJ) at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Cancer Research UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020
