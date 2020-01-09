Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Rose

Notice Condolences

Pamela Rose Notice
Rose Pamela Marie Passed away peacefully in St John's Hospice on the 27th December 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife to Ken, a dear Mum to Darren and Leanne. Also a dear Sister to Lynne and Nana to Ryan and Robert. Pamela will be sadly missed by all who knew her. In place of flowers a donation plate will be provided at the service towards St John's Hospice. Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 11.00am.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -