Rose Pamela Marie Passed away peacefully in St John's Hospice on the 27th December 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife to Ken, a dear Mum to Darren and Leanne. Also a dear Sister to Lynne and Nana to Ryan and Robert. Pamela will be sadly missed by all who knew her. In place of flowers a donation plate will be provided at the service towards St John's Hospice. Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 11.00am.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020