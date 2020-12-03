|
|
|
TEALE Pamela Peacefully passed away in her home, surrounded by her family on
15th November 2020, aged 63 years.
A much loved Mum.
What we would give, if we could say Hello Mum, in the same old way.
To hear her voice and see her smile,
to sit with her and chat a while;
so you who have a Mum should
cherish her with care, for you
will never know the heartache,
till you see her vacant chair.
Mum, you are so missed;
you will never be forgotten xxx.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Stainforth on Monday 7th December 2020 at 1pm
followed by burial at Stainforth Cemetery. Bright colours to be worn by
request. Any enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ;
telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020