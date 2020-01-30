Home

Pat Attenborough

Pat Attenborough Notice
Attenborough Pat
(née Hemsworth) Peacefully on
12th January and of Edlington,
aged 68 years.
The beloved wife of Neil and a
much loved sister and aunty.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral Service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th February at 1.00pm.
Please note family flowers only by request, but if desired donations in lieu may be made to Mayflower Sanctuary.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
