The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Patricia Bruce

Bruce Patricia Passed away peacefully, in
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on the
4th January 2020, aged 91 years.
A beloved Wife to the late Raymond,
a loving Mum to Hazel, John and partners. Also a dear Nanny to Lee, Scott, Jake and Anna and Great Nanny to Zak, Archie and Hugh.
Patricia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only by request,
a donation plate will be provided after the service towards Dementia UK
and Diabetes UK.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
