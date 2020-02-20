Home

DALBY Patricia Passed away at home, on the
1st February 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved mother of Andrew and Adrian, much loved wife of the
late Raymond, Pat will be greatly missed by all her family, friends,
former colleagues and patients.
The service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 3rd
March 2020, at 10.00am, followed by the committal at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Pat's memory to the British Heart Foundation and the RNLI, a collection box will be made available at the cemetery chapel.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
