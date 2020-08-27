|
|
|
Davison Patricia Janet Patricia Janet Davison
(née Shaw), passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Sunday 16th August 2020, she was with her beloved daughters Jade (Janet) and Gillian.
She left five dear grandchildren
and a darling great grandson.
There will be a limited funeral due to Covid 19 on Tuesday 1st September, 12:20 pm, at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations can be made in Pat's memory to the NSPCC.
A Teacher, a mother and a dear
wife to Bob, underneath are the
everlasting arms.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road,
Doncaster,
DN4 0RB,
01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020