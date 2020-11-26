Home

J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Patricia Fowles

Patricia Fowles Notice
Fowles Patricia "Pat" Sadly passed away
9th November 2020 in Elm Park Care Home, aged 86 years old.
Wife of the late Mr Sidney Fowles, formerly of Scawsby. A wife, auntie and friend to many who will be missed by all who knew her.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday 8th December at Stainforth Methodist Church at 11.30 a.m. followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.30 p.m.
The family would like to thank staff at Elm Park for the care given to Pat.
Donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received for The Children's Air Ambulance.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020
