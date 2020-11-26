|
Fowles Patricia "Pat" Sadly passed away
9th November 2020 in Elm Park Care Home, aged 86 years old.
Wife of the late Mr Sidney Fowles, formerly of Scawsby. A wife, auntie and friend to many who will be missed by all who knew her.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday 8th December at Stainforth Methodist Church at 11.30 a.m. followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.30 p.m.
The family would like to thank staff at Elm Park for the care given to Pat.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster.
Tel 01302 344444.
Donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received for The Children's Air Ambulance.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020