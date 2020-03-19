Home

HIGGENS Patricia
(neé Geeson) On Saturday 7 March 2020 at The Old Rectory Nursing Home, aged 79 years. Beloved wife of Michael, mother of David, Rachel and Tracy. The dearly loved "Granny Pat" to her five grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A true lady. The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.40pm on Wednesday 25th March 2020. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Firefly. Further enquiries to J Steadmans. Telephone: 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020
