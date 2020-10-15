|
|
|
Law Patricia Winifred
'Pat' (nee Daniels) Passed away at peacefully at her home, with her loving family beside her on
2nd October 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Tony,
loving mum to Mark and Debbie,
mother-in-law to Nicola and Keith,
and doting nannie to
Rebecca, Zac and Maisie.
Pat was a much loved big sister
to Hazel, Gerry, Sylv, Des, Jeff
and the late Jim and a good
and dear friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal
will take place at Rose Hill
Crematorium on Friday
16th October at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please by request,
if desired donations may be made to
Cancer Research UK, either online
or a collection box will be
available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster.
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 15, 2020