FEATHERSTONE Patrick "Paddy" Passed away at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 12th December 2019,
aged 92 years.
Loving husband to Lorraine,
beloved dad of Pat and David,
father in law of Kenny, dear brother of Patsy, and a much loved, grandad, great grandad and great great grandad. Paddy will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 14th January at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster,
10.20am. Family flowers only by request please, donations in lieu will be for Paddy's chosen charity.
Enquiries to Armitage Funeral Service, 3a Field Rd, Thorne.
Tel.01405 812202
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
