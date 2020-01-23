Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Patrick Starrs

Notice Condolences

Patrick Starrs Notice
Starrs Patrick Peacefully on 10th January and of Edlington,
aged 91 years.
The beloved husband of the late Cathy, much loved dad of John and
father-in-law of Lynda, devoted grandad "P" of Paul and a
good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral Service will take place at
St. Mary's R.C. Church, Edlington
on Monday 27th January at
10.00am followed by interment
at Edlington Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
