Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
13:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Patty Wilson Notice
Wilson Patty (Martha)
nee Carter Suddenly on 30th March and of Armthorpe, aged 83 years. The beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mum of Pauline, Christine, Trevor and the late John, a loving nanna and great-nanna, dearly loved sister and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Private family funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 16th April at 1.20 p.m.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 9, 2020
