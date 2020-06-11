|
|
|
Baxendale Paul Passed away peacefully on Wednesday
20th May 2020,
aged 49 years.
Beloved husband, father, son,
brother, uncle, father-in-law,
son-in-law and brother-in-law.
He will be greatly missed by
everyone who knew him.
Forever in our hearts -
always remembered.
The funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 19th June at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Firefly.
Enquiries to J Steadman & Son
01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020