|
|
|
Needham Pauline Peacefully on the
28th February aged 75 years and of Balby.
A devoted wife to Graham and a
much loved man to Paul and Sharron, mother in law to Sharon and Dave.
Also a loving grandma and great grandma and a dear sister.
She will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 19th March at 10.40.
Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received
to the Alzheimer's Society.
A donation plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020