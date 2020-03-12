|
Needham Pauline Peacefully on the
28th February aged 75 years and of Balby.
A devoted wife to Graham and a
much loved mam to Paul and Sharron, mother in law to Sharon and Dave.
Also a loving grandma and
great grandma and a dear sister.
She will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 19th March at 10.40. Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received to the Alzheimer's Society. A donation plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020