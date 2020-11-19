Home

Pauline Stevenson Notice
Stevenson Pauline Margaret Passed away suddenly on
10th November 2020 at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 73 years.
Loving Mum to Cheryl and Tracey,
Mother in law to Andy and Gary.
Devoted Grandma to Daniel, Ben ,
Georgia, Reece and Colby
and life long friend to Pat.
Pauline will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 2nd December at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 11:00am.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Ave, Doncaster, DN5 8HZ TEL: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020
