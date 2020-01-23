|
DUCKITT Pearl Passed away peacefully on 1st January, late of Bramwith Woodhouse,
aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Tom,
a loving mum, grandma,
great grandma and sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St Mary's Parish Church, Kirk Bramwith, followed by Interment in the church yard.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for a
charity of the family's choice.
A plate provided in church.
For a date and time of the funeral please contact B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake
Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020