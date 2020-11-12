|
WILSON Percy Reginald Passed away on
October 30th 2020 at his
home residence, aged 97 years.
Well known for his work as a
parish clerk in the Doncaster
borough and for his involvement
with Doncaster Council, he was the beloved Husband of Glenys and a devoted Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad and Uncle who will be deeply missed.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday November 23rd 2020
(please note: restrictions currently apply to all funeral services).
The family welcome donations
in lieu of flowers to benefit the
Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal for which online donations can be made at www.turnersfuneralservice.co.uk/obituaries.
Please direct all enquiries to
Turners Funeral Service,
Conisbrough. Tel. 01709 770011
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020