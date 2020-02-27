|
Wilkinson Pete Passed away peacefully on Thursday
13th February 2020, aged 87 years.
Loving Husband of Ina, devoted Father
of Mark and Simon, Father- in-law
to Cheryl, Ann and Nicola, and a
special Grandad to Craig and Adam.
Pete will be forever remembered
and deeply missed by all.
The Funeral will take place at the
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday
3rd March 2020 at 3:00pm
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90
Spring Gardens, Doncaster, DN1 3DJ.
Tel: 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020