Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Pete Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

Pete Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Pete Passed away peacefully on Thursday
13th February 2020, aged 87 years.
Loving Husband of Ina, devoted Father
of Mark and Simon, Father- in-law
to Cheryl, Ann and Nicola, and a
special Grandad to Craig and Adam.
Pete will be forever remembered
and deeply missed by all.
The Funeral will take place at the
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday
3rd March 2020 at 3:00pm
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90
Spring Gardens, Doncaster, DN1 3DJ.
Tel: 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -