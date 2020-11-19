Home

Peter Butler Notice
Butler Peter Passed away on the 6th November 2020, aged 81 years, late of Cantley.
Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving dad to Martin and Andrew
and a much loved father-in-law.
Peter was also a loving grandad,
great grandad, brother and good friend to many, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel at 10am on Friday 27th November, followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Due to restrictions, invited mourners only to attend please, however,
flowers are gratefully accepted.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020
