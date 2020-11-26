|
|
|
EVANS Peter (Formerly of Pilkingtons Glass)
The family would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all
family, friends and neighbours for the cards of condolences, messages of sympathy and the kind donations received for the Injured Jockey's Fund.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at DRI, the carers at Hales for everything, Liz Hall for her comforting service and B. A. Wright & Sons for theirs excellent funeral services.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020