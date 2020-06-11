|
Harrison Peter On 1st June and of Armthorpe, aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Elaine and Jacqueline and father-in-law of Billy.
A devoted grandad of Callum, Louise and Gillian and great-grandad of Jack.
A good friend to many who will be
sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday, 18th June at 10.20 a.m.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020