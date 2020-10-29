Home

Peter Lent

Notice Condolences

Peter Lent Notice
LENT Peter Peacefully passed away on
2nd October 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda,
a much loved dad of Chris and Stephanie, grandad to Sam, Vicky, Archie and Ruby, great grandad
to Wesley, Jack, Cameron, Flynn
and Cory, also a loving brother.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 5th November 2020
at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Any enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020
