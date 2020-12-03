|
Meakin Peter Ronald Passed away peacefully in DRI
on 16th November aged 88.
Beloved husband of Dolores Meakin and much loved Dad of Paul, Andrew and Tim. Father-in-law to Tracy, Dawn and Carol and Grandad to Josh, Matthew, Rebecca, Tom and David.
Our Rock has gone but never forgotten, a great man will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday
10th December 2020 at 3.30pm
All enquiries to Co op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Tel 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020