Peter Meakin

Notice Condolences

Peter Meakin Notice
Meakin Peter Ronald Passed away peacefully in DRI
on 16th November aged 88.
Beloved husband of Dolores Meakin and much loved Dad of Paul, Andrew and Tim. Father-in-law to Tracy, Dawn and Carol and Grandad to Josh, Matthew, Rebecca, Tom and David.
Our Rock has gone but never forgotten, a great man will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday
10th December 2020 at 3.30pm
All enquiries to Co op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Tel 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
