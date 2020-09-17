|
|
|
MONTEZ PETER RAYMOND WILLIAM Passed away on
3rd September 2020
aged 86 years and of Cusworth.
The beloved husband of Jean.
A much loved dad to Mark and daughter In law Julie. A devoted grandad to Christian and Oliver.
A good friend to many and who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 23rd September at 1pm. Donations in lieu of flowers
can be forwarded direct to
The British Heart Foundation via www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-
help/donate/donate-form.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Ave,
Doncaster, DN5 8HZ TEL: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020