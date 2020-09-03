Home

Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Peter Phillips Notice
Phillips Peter David It is with great sadness that the family of Peter David Phillips announce his passing on Friday 21st August, aged 74 years.
Peter will be lovingly remembered by his stepsons Glynn and Gary Percival.
His brother and sister-in-law
Leonard and Margaret Phillips.
As well as all his relatives and friends.
A memorial service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 9th September at 10:40am. In lieu of flowers, online memorial donations can be made to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).
In lieu of flowers, online memorial donations can be made to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 3, 2020
