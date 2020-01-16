|
POTTON Peter Keith Passed away peacefully in hospital on 2nd January and of Askern, aged 86. Dearly beloved husband of Shirley,
also a loving dad, grandad and great grandad. He will be so sadly missed. Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 2.40pm.
No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for
Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020