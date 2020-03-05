|
|
|
RIDGILL Peter Passed away peacefully on February 19th in Hospital and of Woodlands, formerly of Carcroft. Aged 88 Years.
Retired Police Sergeant of
Adwick-le-Street and Doncaster.
A much loved Husband, Father, Step Father, Grandad and Great Grandad.
"Dearly loved, he'll be sadly missed."
The Funeral Service will take place
on Monday 16th March
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley, 2.40pm.
No flowers by request please, if desired donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses.
A collection Box will be available at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12 Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020