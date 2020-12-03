|
|
|
Topham Peter Andrew Passed away 14th November 2020 aged 80 years in DRI following a short illness.
Beloved husband of the late Anne
and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 16th December at 2.00p.m.
Family flowers only.
A donation in lieu of flowers
can be made to Parkinson's UK,
a collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Service Armthorpe 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020