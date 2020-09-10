Home

Holmes Philip 'Pip' (50 years at Doncaster Free
Press). Passed away at his home in Armthorpe, with his loving family beside him, on 1st September 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of Betty, loving dad of Jane, father-in-law to Stephen and a much loved grandad to James. Pip will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 14th September at 12 noon. Family flowers only please by request but, if desired, donations may be made to Woodfield 24 Care Services,
St Catherine's House. All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 36 Mill St.
Armthorpe Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020
