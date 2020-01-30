Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Pike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Pike

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Pike Notice
PIKE Phyllis
neé Haslehurst Passed away peacefully in
hospital on January 18th, aged 87 years.
The much loved wife of the late Kenneth Pike, loving mum of Glenn, Lynne & the late Steven, also a grandma & great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 21st February 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Dementia UK c/o
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -