|
|
|
PIKE Phyllis
neé Haslehurst Passed away peacefully in
hospital on January 18th, aged 87 years.
The much loved wife of the late Kenneth Pike, loving mum of Glenn, Lynne & the late Steven, also a grandma & great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 21st February 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Dementia UK c/o
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020