|
|
|
SOUTHCOAT Poppie Passed away peacefully, after an unexpected and sudden illness on 28th February, surrounded by her family, in hospital and of Harworth, formerly of Bawtry, aged 74 years.
The dearly loved wife of Neil Southcoat, dear mum of Debbie, Sarah, Matt and Anita and treasured sister of Ann,
also a much-loved grandma and
great grandma.
For funeral arrangements and enquiries, please contact
W.E. Pinder & Son, Funeral Directors, Bawtry Tel. 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020