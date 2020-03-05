|
|
|
ROBERTS Ralph Of Armthorpe. Passed away peacefully in hospital on 25th February 2020, aged 75 years.
The beloved Husband of Carol,
Loving Dad of Wayne and Victoria,
Dear Father in law of Gillian and Stuart, devoted Grandad of Callum, Charlie and Evie and Great Grandad of Isabella. Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday
20th March at 10.40pm.
Family flowers only by request please but if desired donations may be made to Firefly, a collection box will be provided at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co op Funeralcare, Armthorpe, 36 Mill Street, Armthorpe. Telephone 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020