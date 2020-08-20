|
|
|
Edmondson Ray Aged 79, of Auckley,
loving Husband to Pam,
much missed Dad to Mandy, David, Paul and Alan, Father in law
and Grandad to seven.
Passed away after a short illness
on 9th March 2019.
Following his return after bequeathal to Sheffield University for medical research, there will be a family only (due to Covid restrictions)
Committal Service at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.20am,
Monday 24th August 2020.
No flowers or donations please.
If you'd like to attend online via weblink please email [email protected] before Friday 21st August.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020