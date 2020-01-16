|
|
|
Fletcher Ray Suddenly on 4th January and of Armthorpe, aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of Sheila, much loved brother-in-law
of Pat and a good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral Service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 12.20pm.
Please note family flowers only by request, but if desired, donations
in lieu may be made to
British Heart Foundation.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020