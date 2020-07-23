Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
12:00
Rose Hill Cemetery
Raymond Hall

Raymond Hall Notice
HALL Raymond William Peacefully on 18th July 2020, aged 92 years
and of Bessacarr.
Beloved husband to Kathleen,
a loving father of Geoffrey and Michael, and father-in-law to Natalie.
A devoted grandfather of Olivia, Carlotta and Julius.
'With the Lord whom he loved.'
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Cemetery on
Thursday 20th July at 12.00 noon.
Enquiries to:- W E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster DN10 6QL
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 23, 2020
