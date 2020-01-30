|
Lunn Raymond
'Ray' Peacefully on 9th January,
in hospital and of Cantley, aged 94 years.
The much loved husband of the late Betty Lunn, a loving dad of Susan and Janet, a wonderful granddad to
Adam and great granddad to Theo.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 5th February at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 10.20 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu to Parkinson's UK c/o W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries:-
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020