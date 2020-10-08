|
|
|
MARSH Raymond William "Ray" Passed away peacefully in Cantley Grange Residential Care Home on 29th September,
aged 89 years and of Wheatley Hills.
Beloved husband of the late Hilda,
a much loved dad to Simon and David.
A dear Brother to Betty and the late Hilda. A devoted Grandad and good friend to everyone who knew him,
sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 16th October at 12.20pm at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Ray's memory to Diabetes UK/ Dementia UK.
Enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020