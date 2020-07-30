Home

B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
14:30
St. Helen's Parish Church
Burghwallis
View Map
Raymond Wright Notice
WRIGHT Raymond Leslie ( Ray ) Passed away peacefully on July 20th in China Cottage Nursing Home after an illness bravely borne and of Askern aged 86 years.
Dearly Beloved Husband of Doris, Loving Dad to Pauline and the late John.
Dear Grandad to Liam, Shaun, Lewis and Jack also a Loving Great Grandad and Brother.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held on Monday August 3rd in St. Helen's Parish Church, Burghwallis at 2-30pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for Dementia, a plate will be provided in Church.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake. Tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020
