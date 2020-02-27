Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Nelson

Notice Condolences

Reginald Nelson Notice
NELSON Reginald Victor Passed away peacefully at his home
on Saturday 22nd February 2020
with his loving family by his side.
Loving husband to Liz, dear father to Lucy and Daniel and a loving grandad.
Service to take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Monday 16th March 2020 at 11.00am.
Everyone welcome to join the family afterwards for refreshments at the Mount Pleasant Hotel.
No black clothing by request. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Cancer Research can be made in Reg's memory, a collection box will be available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -