NELSON Reginald Victor Passed away peacefully at his home
on Saturday 22nd February 2020
with his loving family by his side.
Loving husband to Liz, dear father to Lucy and Daniel and a loving grandad.
Service to take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Monday 16th March 2020 at 11.00am.
Everyone welcome to join the family afterwards for refreshments at the Mount Pleasant Hotel.
No black clothing by request. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Cancer Research can be made in Reg's memory, a collection box will be available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020