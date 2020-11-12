|
|
|
norman Reginald Arthur Formerly of Askern, passed away peacefully at his daughters home in Shropshire on
4th November with his family
at his side, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean,
much loved father to Jane, Julie, Andrew, Russell and Lesley, father in law to Karl and Chris, grandad to Russell, Lester, Matthew, Jonathan, Bret, Callum, Stephen, Sarah and the late Shaun, great grandad to Abigail, James, Nathan, Ronnie and Tilly.
Funeral to take place at Emstrey Crematorium, Shrewsbury on
Monday 16th November and interment of ashes at St James Church,
New Chapel, Stoke on Trent.
Family only please.
God Bless our Dad until we
all meet again.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020