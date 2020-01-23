Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Richard Edlin Notice
EDLIN Richard A Of Braithwaite.
Passed away peacefully on
8th January 2020, aged 80 years.
A former Lion of
Doncaster Went Valley Lions Club.
The beloved husband of Diane,
dear brother in law of Marilyn and favourite uncle of Sarah, Joanna, James, John, Justin and their children.
Richard will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only by request please, but if desired donations may be made to the R.N.L.I.
A collection box will be provided
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster Tel:01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
