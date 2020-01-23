Home

Richard Holmes Notice
HOLMES Richard Passed away peacefully on
January 15th in Bridlington and formerly of Five Lane Ends, Skellow, aged 99 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Marjorie and a dearly loved Uncle.
"Forever in our Hearts."
Funeral Service will take
place on Tuesday 11th February at
St. Helens Church, Burghwallis, at 1.00pm followed by Committal Service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to St. Helens Church, Burghwallis.
A collection plate will be available
at the Church.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12 Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
