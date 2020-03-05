|
|
|
KENNEDY Richard 'Dick' Peacefully, on 27th February in Cedar Lodge Nursing Home and of Balby,
aged 89 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Anne Kennedy, dear dad of Andrea
and Rachel and father-in-law of Nigel and Kearon, also, the much-loved grandad of Charlotte and Patrick
and brother-in-law of Eileen.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 2.40 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to
The Chatsfield Suite, Don R.I. c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020