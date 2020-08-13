Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Plant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Plant

Notice Condolences

Richard Plant Notice
PLANT REV'D RICHARD JAMES Passed away at his home on 2nd August, aged 92 years.
The much loved Husband of
Ann Plant, treasured Father of Peter &
Stephen, loving Father in law of Sally &
Kirsty and dear Grandad of Josh,
Jordan, Emily, Caleb & Leah.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Friday 28th August
2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium at
12.00 noon.
Family Flowers only, donations to
the Alzheimer's Society, c/o
W E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road.
Bawtry. Doncaster. DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -