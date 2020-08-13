|
PLANT REV'D RICHARD JAMES Passed away at his home on 2nd August, aged 92 years.
The much loved Husband of
Ann Plant, treasured Father of Peter &
Stephen, loving Father in law of Sally &
Kirsty and dear Grandad of Josh,
Jordan, Emily, Caleb & Leah.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Friday 28th August
2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium at
12.00 noon.
Family Flowers only, donations to
the Alzheimer's Society, c/o
W E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road.
Bawtry. Doncaster. DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020