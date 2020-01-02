|
|
|
Smith Richard Owen Rolfe Passed away peacefully at his home in Branton, with his loving family beside him, on 17th December 2019,
aged 78 years.
Devoted husband of Roz, loving father to Paul and Mark and a much adored grandad and father-in-law.
Richard was a friend to many and will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service and committal will take place at 9.40am on Friday 10th January at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired donations may be made to Cancer Research UK, a collection plate will be available.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster. 01302 30744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020