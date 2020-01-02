Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Smith

Notice Condolences

Richard Smith Notice
Smith Richard Owen Rolfe Passed away peacefully at his home in Branton, with his loving family beside him, on 17th December 2019,
aged 78 years.
Devoted husband of Roz, loving father to Paul and Mark and a much adored grandad and father-in-law.
Richard was a friend to many and will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service and committal will take place at 9.40am on Friday 10th January at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired donations may be made to Cancer Research UK, a collection plate will be available.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster. 01302 30744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -